White House Livid Over Republican’s Attack on Biden’s Dead Son

Reuters/Mike Segar

Republican Rep. James Comer suggested during a right-wing podcast earlier this week that President Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden should have been investigated in connection with a long-settled case on “campaign donations” from a backer who was eventually indicted.

That suggestion from the newly appointed House Oversight Committee Chairman didn’t sit well with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who called the comments “ugly” and “inappropriate.”

“This U.S. attorney had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago,” Comer said on former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ podcast. The high-ranking House Republican then continued: “In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted, as well as Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator, and then when he ran for president against Obama.”

