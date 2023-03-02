First-time homebuyer programs for North Dakota residents in 2023

Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

North Dakota residents may qualify for first-time homebuyer programs.

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency offers assistance programs to both first-time and repeat homebuyers.

To qualify for a home loan through the NDHFA, you must contribute at least $500 up front.

Income limits for the FirstHome program vary based on the number of people in your household and the county.

Many states in the US provide assistance to first-time homebuyers. In North Dakota, you may qualify for aid through the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA).

The NDHFA provides mortgages that are good options if you don’t qualify for a conventional mortgage through a lender. It also has programs that lend you money for a down payment or closing costs.

North Dakota first-time homebuyer loans

To qualify for a home loan through the NDHFA, you must contribute at least $500 upfront. You also must use the house as your primary residence and earn under a certain amount annually.

Some of these programs are for first-time homebuyers, but not all — so read through them to see which is the best fit for your situation. Once you’re ready to move forward, contact at least one of the NDHFA participating lenders. You can even apply for prequalification with more than one lender to compare terms.

NDHFA FirstHome program

NDHFA FirstHome is for first-time homebuyers, which means that you cannot have owned a home in the last three years.

Here are the income limits to qualify for the FirstHome program in 2023:

North Dakota countyFamily of less than 3Family of 3 or moreBurleigh, Morton, and Oliver$102,600$117,990Cass$100,500$115,575Mercer$108,800$125,120Stark$106,800$122,820Williams$111,900$128,685Other$96,800$111,320

Source: North Dakota Housing Finance Agency

For an existing home, the home price limit ranges from $349,525 for a single-family home to $672,290 for a four-family home. A new construction house must cost $349,525 or less.

NDHFA HomeAccess program

You don’t have to be a first-time homebuyer to get a HomeAccess mortgage, but you must meet one of the following requirements:

You are a single parent with at least one child who lives in the home 50% of the time or more.You or your spouse have served in the active military, navy, or air force, and been discharged for reasons that weren’t dishonorable.You, your spouse, or your dependent is either permanently disabled or age 65 or older.

You also need to meet the income and home price limits, which are the same as for the FirstHome program.

NDHFA North Dakota Roots program

The North Dakota Roots mortgage is for both first-time and repeat homebuyers. There are no income or purchase price limits, though you’ll be subject to the conforming loan limit. A Roots mortgage charges a lower interest rate than a traditional mortgage.

NDHFA Targeted Area Loan

The NDHFA Targeted Area Loan is a low-interest mortgage. You don’t have to be a first-time buyer to qualify, but you must buy a home in specific census tracts in one of the following counties:

BensonMcKenzieRoletteSioux

Here are the income limits by county, according to the NDHFA website:

North Dakota countyFamily of less than 3Family of 3 or moreBenson, McKenzie, Rolette, and Sioux$116,400$155,848

Source: North Dakota Housing Finance Agency

The home must cost no more than $427,198.

North Dakota down payment assistance

NDHFA Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance (DCA)

DCA program loans give you 3% of the amount of your mortgage to use for a down payment or closing costs.

Here are the income limits depending on your county and the number of people in your household:

North Dakota county12345678Burleigh, Morton, and Oliver$57,500$65,700$73,900$82,100$92,300$92,150$101,850$108,400Cass$56,300$64,350$72,400$80,400$86,850$93,300$99,700$106,150McKenzie$54,350$62,100$69,850$77,600$83,850$90,050$96,250$102,450Mercer/Stark$59,850$68,400$76,950$85,450$92,300$99,150$106,000$112,800Williams$62,600$71,550$80,500$89,400$96,600$103,750$110,900$118,050Other$52,150$59,600$67,050$74,500$80,500$86,450$92,400$98,350

Source: North Dakota Housing Finance Agency

If you have more than eight people in your family, contact that NDHFA to ask about your income limit.

Use DCA money for a one-unit or two-unit property. To qualify, you have to take a homebuyer education course before closing.

NDHFA Start program

The Start program offers a credit for 3% of your mortgage to put toward a down payment or closing costs. You can’t combine it with the DCA or any other down-payment assistance programs. To qualify, you must meet the income limits for the NDHFA mortgage you chose.

Other North Dakota first-time homebuyer programs

Darrin English, senior community development loan officer at Quontic Bank, has a tip for receiving assistance if you don’t qualify for one of the NDHFA programs.

“I would recommend that every individual buying a home for the first time, no matter your socioeconomic background, align yourself with a Housing and Urban Development-sponsored not-for-profit whose job it is to educate the public on buying a home for the first time,” English says.

Any assistance through the not-for-profits associated with the federal housing agency can often be combined with programs offered by the state government. (Although, remember that the NDHFA DCA and Start programs cannot be used with any other down-payment assistance programs.) English suggests searching for a HUD-sponsored homebuying education counselor to learn about all of your options.

You also may qualify for a unique mortgage or down-payment assistance program through your mortgage lender. When asking about options, ask your lender if assistance can be combined with any North Dakota state programs.

