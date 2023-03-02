Thu. Mar 2nd, 2023

    Man Arrested After Explosives Found In Checked Luggage At Pennsylvania Airport

    On Monday, a man was apprehended by TSA officials at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania for attempting to bring an explosive device on board a plane, according to reports.

    The explosive was concealed in a checked bag and had multiple fuses, according to ABC News.

    The passenger, identified as Mark Muffley from Lansford, Pennsylvania, was later taken into custody by the FBI.

    Muffley was scheduled to take an Allegiant flight from eastern Pennsylvania to Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

    The device, which was about 3 inches in diameter and contained a “granular type of powder wrapped in wax paper and plastic,” was discovered in the lining of the bag, according to the report.

    The “powder is suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks,” the complaint says. “The black powder and flash powder are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers.”

    The airport’s main terminal on the west side was shut down as a precautionary measure, but it was reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

    Security footage showed Muffley leaving the airport five minutes later.

    He has been charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and attempting to place an explosive device on an aircraft.

