    Students Lock Themselves Inside Buildings to Protest College’s Diversity Scandal

    Tensions boiled over at Connecticut College this week, with students locking themselves inside campus buildings over several race-related issues, including the dean of diversity abruptly quitting in February after the school planned a fundraising trip to a social club with an alleged history of discrimination.

    On Wednesday, hundreds of staff members and students gathered outside Fanning Hall—which houses the president’s office—to cheer on the occupiers and call for the ouster of President Katherine Bergeron.

    The diversity scandal came to a head after the school planned a Feb. 8 fundraising trip to the Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Florida, which students and the former Dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion Rodmon King accused of having a racist and antisemitic past. The club reportedly had a pattern of excluding Black and Jewish people as members when it opened in 1919, according to the editorial board of student newspaper The College Voice.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

