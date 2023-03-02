The Best Part of ‘Cocaine Bear’: Margo Martindale Screaming About a Bite in Her Ass

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Universal Pictures

The gonzo new horror flick Cocaine Bear boasts a number of stars from The Americans, though the two projects couldn’t be any more different in tone. There’s Keri Russell, who stars as the leading mom of the film, Sari. She’s briefly accompanied—though they’re not in any scenes together—by former co-star-turned-real-life partner Matthew Rhys as drug mule Andrew C. Thornton, who falls out of a cocaine-filled plane to his death in the first five minutes of the film.

With Rhys gone, Russell shares more scenes with former Americans co-star Margo Martindale—who, in turn, becomes the best part of the entire movie. My apologies to the bear on cocaine and (small spoiler!) the duo of baby bears, who also snort some dust. In fact, ranger Liz (Martindale) should actually be on the poster of the movie, yelping her lungs out about how the bear just chomped off part of her butt.

(More spoilers ahead for Cocaine Bear.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.