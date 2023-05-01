Weekend rain hitting nation’s east coast of Sydney, Canberra and Batemans Bay could reach 200mm

Rain bomb expected to hit NSW, ACT

Precipitation could possibly exceed 200 mm

Millions of Australians have been warned to slam the shutters on a predicted rain bomb that will be more intense than previously expected.

The east coast of the country is expected to be pounded with rain over the weekend, with NSW and the ACT bearing the brunt of the wet weather and some areas south of Sydney potentially receiving 200mm of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the deluge of rain is being caused by a low-pressure system developing off the coast of NSW.

The rain is expected to move across the south east of the country through Melbourne and Hobart before moving over Canberra and Sydney.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the SES has issued a warning that landslides and flash floods are possible during heavy rainfall.

Earlier forecasts saw a much narrower area of ​​heavy rainfall predicted, but as the low-pressure system moves towards the coast, it is now expected to cover a wider area.

“We expect showers and possible storms over a much wider stretch of the east coast,” Miriam Bradbury, BOM meteorologist, told the Today Show.

While NSW, the ACT and southern parts of Queensland are expected to experience some heavy rain, southern Sydney is expecting a much grimmer forecast.

Sky News meteorologist Rob Sharpe said: ‘Sydney will be quite wet Saturday and Sunday, but it looks like it’s just south of that the target area.’

A heavy rainfall zone that could bring up to 200mm of rain could potentially affect areas around Canberra and Batemans Bay.

“An area of ​​particular risk for heavy rain and flooding will be the southern half of the NSW coast and adjacent ranges, where a directed stream of inland winds could produce more than 100mm of rain and possibly more than 200mm in places,” it said. Weather zone. .

Other precipitation totals forecast for the south coast of NSW include 75mm in Wollongong which could see all weekend, 125mm for Nowra and 150mm in Ulladulla.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, temperatures in the southern half of Australia are expected to drop by around 2°C and are expected to continue into Sunday afternoon.

The NSW SES has alerted and warned residents that flash floods and landslides are possible with the deluge of rain forecast.

“It’s important to prepare your home and belongings for this forecast, by tying up loose items, parking your car under cover, pruning away from trees and branches that could cause damage to your home,” said assistant Commissioner of State Nicole Hogan.

Driving during and after a storm can be very dangerous. If possible, postpone your trip and park under cover.

“If you must drive, never drive, walk, or drive through floodwaters.

“If you encounter a flooded road, don’t take any chances and find an alternative route.”

Brisbane is expected to see scattered showers on Saturday which should continue for a drier Sunday with a high of 25C.

Hobart will see little to no precipitation this weekend with maximums of 16C and 19C with minimums just below 10C.

Adelaide is expected to get around 5mm of rain this weekend with maximums of just below 20C.

Melbourne will receive some precipitation on Sunday before clearing up on Sunday and maximums of 16C on Saturday and 17C on Sunday.

Rain is expected to completely miss Perth with dry, sunny days expected to rise above 20C, but the mercury will drop to 10C lows.

Darwin and Townsville, the top of the country, can expect a dry weekend with top temperatures of around 20 and 30 degrees.