Lizzo wows the crowd in a sexy double denim look at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lizzo looked stunning Friday at Louisiana’s annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

While putting on a show-stopping performance, the singer and rapper put on a stylish display in a striped jumpsuit with several sexy mesh cutouts under a denim corset and the matching chaps.

The Special hitmaker — who turned 35 the day before with a fun birthday party — also wore bold, blue eyeshadow to match her ensemble.

The four-time Grammy winner has styled her fiery red locks with bright highlights and coins in a straight, sleek look.

Lizzo dropped out to perform at the festival as she is currently on the North American leg of her special world tour.

The multi-hyphenated performer looked striking in the sleeveless jumpsuit with metallic bold blue stripes.

The garment had a deep cutout and sheer mesh panels around her legs.

The pop star further accessorized her look with double denim in a corset waist and flared chaps.

Matching her outfit, she looked glamorous with a deep blue eyeshadow and a generous amount of purple-pink blush across her cheeks.

She finished her makeup and wore a classic, nude lip.

She also rocked a blue chrome manicure to go with the rest of her look.

And behind her silky hair peeked a pair of large silver earrings.

Lizzo dispensed with all other accessories and jewelry to allow her overall outfit to be the center of attention.

The day before, the flautist celebrated her 35th birthday with her close family and friends.

While sharing her 13.4 million followers on Instagram, Lizzo was presented with an elaborate cake featuring a throwback photo of herself adorning the dessert’s face.

She also shared photos of herself enjoying cocktails with her friends as they all sat around a long dining table.

She also shared a clip of herself popping a bottle of champagne and showing off her moves on the dance floor to celebrate her special day.