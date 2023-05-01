Inside the Battle Royale Over a Utah Ski Resort for the Uber-Rich

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

A brochure for the Wasatch Peaks Ranch pitches it as the perfect getaway: a pristine, snow-covered ski resort 35 minutes from Salt Lake City, with more than 5,000 acres of barely-touched powder and 24 continuous peaks—the kind of place where anyone with a passion for skiing and $500,000 to spare for a membership would die to get away for a weekend.

“Enjoy your own private sanctuary, exclusive mountain club, or consider the incredible development potential,” the brochure, aimed at potential investors, boasts. “Wasatch Peaks Ranch offers an unrivaled investment opportunity in an ideal location.”

Some of the locals would beg to differ.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here