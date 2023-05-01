Bill Maher Drools All Over Elon Musk in Softball Sitdown

via HBO

Bill Maher conducted a chummy interview on Real Time Friday with “likable guy” Elon Musk, with the two bonding over what they deemed to be threats to free speech and what Musk has long derided as the “woke mind virus.”

“They attack you a lot, and you seem to laugh it off, which is fantastic,” Maher opened. “I love it that you have a sense of humor, because a guy who is as important as you, who makes changes, could use your powers for evil and not good.”

Musk cheekily said that he would never do such a thing.

