Kyle Sandilands has family crest vest made for son Otto to wear on wedding day with Tegan Kynaston

He is regarded as the ‘king’ of radio in Sydney.

It’s no surprise, then, that Kyle Sandilands and his fiancee Tegan Kynaston designed a very regal outfit for their “little prince,” son Otto, to wear on their wedding day on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, a man was seen arriving at the couple’s home wearing the cute little navy morning suit with vest and white shirt.

The vest is embroidered with the Sandilands family coat of arms.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia on the morning of his wedding day, the radio star revealed that he and his son will be wearing matching suits embroidered with the family crest.

“I wanted it to be a bit of a royal wedding. But Tegan said, “No, no. No swords, no medals. It’s not a costume party,” he explained.

“So I embroidered my family coat of arms on the pocket and my son wears the same.

‘I’m very happy. I’m looking at it now and it looks incredible.’

Some of the most influential Australians in media and politics will attend the wedding of the year, including the Prime Minister.

The exclusive guest list, shared with Daily Mail Australia on Thursday, includes presenter Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine; Kings Cross nightclub identity John Ibrahim and his model girlfriend Sarah Budge; and singer Guy Sebastian and his stylistic wife Jules.

Tegan visited the couple’s wedding venue, Swifts in Darling Point, on Friday with the couple’s son, Otto

Anthony Albanese will even be DJing at the reception, with his partner Jodie Haydon as plus-one, while NSW Labor Prime Minister Chris Minns will also be attending what will be the biggest celebrity wedding of the year with his wife Anna.

Other guests include the colorful former paparazzo-turned-Geelong mayor Darryn Lyons; boxer Jeff Fenech and his wife Suzee; NRL player turned TV presenter Beau Ryan and wife Kara; and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, a longtime Sandilands radio host, who brings her 12-year-old daughter, Kitty.

The musical guests include Sebastian – who has been friends with Sandilands for nearly two decades – and Samantha Jade.

Tegan and Kyle will tie the knot Saturday afternoon in front of 130 guests

The total cost of the ceremony is rumored to be around $1 million, and the couple locked up the beautiful Swifts landmark home for the occasion.

The late Victorian Gothic Revival mansion in Darling Point has hosted a number of prestigious events for Sydney’s elite over the years.

Socialite Nadia Fairfax married financier Michael Wayne there in 2021.

Owned by Shane and Penelope Moran of the Moran Health Care Group family, the $60 million home was built between 1876 and 1883 and features 56 rooms, beautiful grounds, and harbor views.

The house was originally built by beer baron Sir Robert Lucas Lucas-Tooth in 1882 and was owned by the Roman Catholic Church, who ‘whitewashed’ the facade of the building.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier this week, Sandilands revealed the exorbitant amount of money he had spent on his upcoming nuptials.

He spent an estimated $1 million on the wedding, which is his second after marrying Tamara Jaber in 2010 (they divorced two years later).