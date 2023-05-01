Oscar-winning A-lister looks unrecognizable with long black hair and no make-up on set of new film

<!–

She has earned a Best Actress Oscar and starred in numerous Hollywood hits as one of Tinseltown’s top leading ladies.

The versatile actress reportedly plays an “oversexed and volatile” female Frankenstein in acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ imaginative retelling of the classic tale.

With her long raven black hair falling down her back, the actress looked unrecognizable as she stares through a forest while co-star Ramy Youssef stands in the background.

The star was dressed in a pale yellow dress and appeared to be wearing little or no makeup.

Can you guess who the A-lister is?

It’s Emma Stone!

The 34-year-old actress fully embodied her character in a recently released still from her upcoming movie Poor Things.

Poor Things is a film adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, which was influenced by Frankenstein.

Emma plays the central role of Bella Baxter, who is described as a “volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein.”

In the twisted thriller, Stone’s character drowns herself to escape her abusive husband and has her brain replaced with that of her unborn child.

Emma previously collaborated with director Yorgos Lanthimos in 2018’s The Favourite, in which she starred alongside fellow Oscar winners Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman.

Known for his dark and eccentric films, the Greek author’s impressive body of work includes The Lobster (2015) and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017).

In a 2018 interview with Interview magazineLanthimos spoke of his somewhat bizarre taste as a filmmaker.

“I like clumsiness.” he said. “I think it’s an important feeling for people that maybe generates a kind of thirst to marvel at things.

“As a spectator, I like to be in a position where I’m trying to figure out what I’m supposed to feel, whether what I’m feeling is appropriate or not.”

Future Frankenstein: Emma Stone reportedly plays an “oversexed and volatile” female Frankenstein in acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ imaginative retelling of the classic tale; pictured in 2019

Leading Lady: Poor Things is a film adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, which was influenced by Frankenstein; pictured in 2022

His favorite: Emma previously worked with director Yorgos Lanthimos in 2018’s The Favourite, in which she starred alongside fellow Oscar winners Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman; pictured with Coleman in a still from the film

Poor Things is slated for a September 8 release this year and will see Stone tearing up the screen alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Margaret Qualley.

And Emma is already working with Lanthimos on another mysterious project.

The pair’s third film together, titled AND, is reportedly an anthology film shrouded in secrecy.

AND is currently in post-production with no release date announced, but the film also brings back Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.