Flesh and Blood: Ghastly Evidence Might Doom Lori Vallow

John Roark/AP

Jurors in the trial of doomsday mom Lori Vallow this week heard the atrocious details of how two of her children were murdered and buried in her apocalypse-obsessed new husband’s Idaho backyard.

The gut-wrenching revelations that made at least one Ada County juror cry will weigh heavily on jurors when they have to decide if Vallow was part of a conspiracy to kill 7-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan in 2019, legal experts said.

“When you combine how horrific these murders were with her religious and cultish beliefs and her actions after her children’s disappearance—her seeming lack of concern for their disappearances—all that testimony unveiled shows it was a great week for the prosecution in proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” criminal defense attorney Silva Megerditchian, who is not involved in the case, told The Daily Beast.

