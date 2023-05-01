James Bond fans convinced they know who is set to play next 007 after Hollywood actors drop hint

<!–

James Bond fans are convinced they know who will play the next 007 after two Hollywood actors appeared to drop a major hint.

The iconic role of the secret agent is up for grabs following Daniel Craig’s final appearance in 2021’s No Time To Die.

And now it seems movie fans have stumbled upon a clue after Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden joined forces for an Instagram video on Friday.

In the deliberately awkward clip, the pair struggled to hold back their giggles while enjoying a martini — which happens to be the super spy’s favorite drink.

After a sip, Stanley asked his Citadel co-star “How’s yours?” to which Richard replied: ‘Delicious’….convincing followers that the GoT actor, 36, indicated he had landed the coveted part.

Fan raced to the comment section and wrote, “I don’t know what drinks look like, but if that’s Richard Madden drinking a martini that’s been shaken, not stirred… I’m going to the roof with excitement.”

While another declared: ‘There you go, here’s the new James Bond’ and a third asked: ‘Is that the new James Bond?’.

Another pleaded, “For the gods of 007, this is a no brainer.”

Last year it was revealed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be the top choice to replace Daniel Craig after taking part in a secret screen test.

The 32-year-old actor is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during an audition at Pinewood Studios, where many of the franchise’s films have been filmed.

A source told The sun: ‘Aaron did a screen test to become the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the frontrunners.’

Aaron, who is married to Fifty Shades Of Gray director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, starred in the Kick-Ass movies, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla.

He started out in the 2001 series Armadillo before starring in The Bill and Casualty, and secured his big break in the 2009 John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy.

MailOnline reached out to Aaron’s representatives for comment at the time.

It follows that Idris Elba walked away from “years of talks” with film executives to become the next James Bond, paving the way for a new 007.

Bookies William Hill then put forward Henry Cavill at 5/2, Regé Jean-Page at odds of 4/1, followed by Tom Hardy and James Norton both at 6/1 and Chiwetel Ejiofor at 7/1.

Richard is currently co-starring with Stanley Tucci in the thriller series Citadel.

The show was created by David Weil for Amazon Prime with the Russo brothers serving as executive producers.

The series stars Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh, a spy with a compromised memory who teams up with her former colleague Mason Kane (Richard) to fight a global threat.

While Richard and Priyanka lead the cast, the series will also feature spin-offs in different countries and languages, with completely different casts.

The Italian series stars Matilda De Angelis and is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Cattleya, while an Indian version of the show stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The trailer for the upcoming UK version of Citadel, due out on April 28, was released on Amazon Prime Video’s official YouTube channel last month.