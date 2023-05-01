Kendall Jenner exudes elegance in sheer royal blue gown adorned with feathers for NYC Chanel event

<!–

Kendall Jenner looked stunning as she arrived Friday night at the Chanel event in New York City.

The model, 27, wore a royal blue monochrome outfit — a striking ensemble she also shared on her Instagram — with a sheer dress adorned with feathers on the bottom half of the skirt.

To take the look one step further, she wore a pair of pointed toe boots with stiletto heels in a matching blue satin fabric.

The reality star of the Kardashians wore a crocodile-embossed flap bag from the luxury fashion house that she carried as a handbag.

The founder of 818 Tequila – who is rumored to be dating Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny – swept back her locks into a polished ponytail.

The television personality was the center of attention when she arrived in the bold turtleneck sleeveless style dress.

And Jenner boldly forgo undergarments under the dress’s completely sheer torso.

The lower half of her skirt was wrapped in large feathers that moved dynamically as she walked.

In order not to take away from the striking dress, she wore a pair of delicate stud earrings and no other jewelry.

For make-up, she opted for a light and minimal glamor with full, fluttery lashes and a subtle coral blush across her cheeks.

Finally, she wore a pale pink lipstick.

The reality TV star also documented her gorgeous outfit on social media.

With her 286 million followers on Instagram, she shared photos and clips of herself posing in the reflection of a bathroom mirror.

The socialite also posted a series of images captioned with a blue jellyfish emoji.

The first photo from the carousel showed Jenner smiling animatedly and stepping out of a black SUV.

The photo shows a driver holding a red umbrella to protect her from the rain.

Another photo showed Jenner posing in a hall looking demurely down as she showed off her overall dazzling ensemble.