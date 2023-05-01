Cara Delevingne puffs on a cigarette as she films American Horror Story with Emma Roberts

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts were hard at work on Thursday filming the upcoming season of American Horror Story in New York.

Model Cara, 30, looked unrecognizable as she turned the sidewalk into a catwalk as she walked around NYC in red platform shoes.

Cara’s Cruella De Vil-esque persona put an eccentric spin on gothic glamor in the quirky boots and red leather gloves she paired with a pencil skirt and dramatic blazer with ruffled hems.

Her usual blonde hair was gone and replaced by a dark brown wig and a full face with makeup.

When filming began, Cara was pictured smoking from a cigarette holder.

Filming: Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts were hard at work on Thursday filming the upcoming season of American Horror Story in New York

Transformation: Model Cara, 30, looked unrecognizable as she turned the sidewalk into a catwalk as she walked NYC in red platform shoes

Emma, ​​32, sported a much calmer look for the scene as she wrapped herself in a gray trench coat.

The actress also wore a white sweater and pleated black skirt that she paired with matching boots.

Emma wore her blonde locks in a straight poker style, also sporting a pink beanie and carrying a brown leather handbag.

While Emma did not interact with Cara’s character, she did interact with co-star Matt Czuchry.

Cara and Emma were shooting scenes for the upcoming entry of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s long-running FX anthology, called Delicate.

It is based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel called Delicate Condition.

The book is about a woman who is convinced that someone sinister is preventing her pregnancy from happening.

While it’s Cara’s first time in American Horror Story, Emma previously starred in the franchise from 2013 to 2019 during season three, season four, season seven, and season eight; she played Madison Montgomery, Maggie Esmerelda, Serena Belinda and Brooke Thompson.

On location: During a break from filming, Cara wore a much more comfortable pair of pink boots

Watch: Cara’s Cruella De Vil-esque character put an eccentric spin on gothic glamor in the quirky boots and red leather gloves

Scene: Emma also wore a white sweater and a pleated black skirt that she paired with matching boots

Wow: Cara’s usual blonde hair was gone and replaced by a dark brown wig and a full face with makeup

Adaptation: It is based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel called Delicate Condition

But some fans threatened to boycott the show after Kim Kardashian announced she would be joining the cast.

The reality star, 42, posted the surprise news to her Instagram page earlier this month, via the teaser trailer she shared, which was also posted to the official American Horror Story Instagram.

The complaints come despite the fact that American Horror Story has a long history of casting celebrities over the years.

One of Lady Gaga’s first acting roles was the Countess, a blood-sucking vampire in AHS: Hotel.

And the series has also seen guest appearances from supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer Steve Nicks and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Plot: The book is about a woman who is convinced that someone sinister is preventing her pregnancy from happening

Debut: The upcoming season will be Cara’s first in American Horror Story, while Emma is a veteran of the show

Busy: Emma was later seen filming scenes on her own

All business: she looked chic in a charcoal gray coat

Yum: She grabbed some food at the catering

In the details: She wore wide-leg pants and brown boots

Hunk: She was arm-in-arm with costar Matt Czuchry as they walked a dog

Some people defended Kim and said, ‘I’ll give it a try and see what Kim can do. I was pleasantly surprised with Lady Gaga in Hotel, so we’ll see. Glad Emma’s back!’

The ominous clip didn’t depict Kim, but it had eerie music that read, “AHS12. Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate. This summer.’

The clip showed a hint of a female figure in the background, but it’s not known if it was supposed to represent her or Emma.

Kim hasn’t revealed in what capacity or if she’s playing herself, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed details shortly after the star shared the announcement.