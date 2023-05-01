Kehl furious after draw in Bochum: “Shameful!”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In the race for the German championship, leaders Borussia Dortmund have again failed in a relegation candidate. After the 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum, frustration reigned at BVB after the final whistle – especially with the match referee, Sascha Stegemann. Sports director Sebastian Kehl was particularly upset late on Friday evening.

The reasons for the anger at the referee were made by Sebastian Kehl from several situations in the gripping game in table 15. VfL Bochum, who could live with the point gained in the relegation battle much better than the leaders Dortmund.

Before Bochum’s opening goal in the fifth minute, there was a foul on Emre Can in midfield, which was not punished, Kehl complained to the media: “He pushes him up in the air and the way Emre falls, it’s a foul , the referee must at least look at that afterwards.”

The potentially decisive scene in the 65th minute caused the greatest dissatisfaction with the BVB sports director. Karim Adeyemi was not only denied a penalty after an alleged foul by Danilo Soares.

The VfL defender could have been thrown off the pitch with yellow and red for his sliding tackle, so the black and yellow were able to play in the majority for almost 30 minutes. But Sascha Stegemann’s whistle remained silent.

“We’ve seen it from different perspectives and I think it’s cheeky, with the means we have at our disposal, five games before the end, when it comes to the absolute decision to win the German championship, the scene doesn’t change in this situation look at it again, I think that’s absolutely negligent, cowardly and completely wrong,” the 43-year-old rumbled.

As head coach Edin Terzic said before, Kehl “really can’t understand at all” the referee’s interpretation of these important key scenes. He added: “We’re incredibly upset, we’ve made our displeasure clear, in a way that’s a part of it.”

For the ex-national player, “this referee decided the game and cost us two points.”

Ultimately, Kehl also led a handball from VfL defender Erhan Masovic in his own penalty area in the 90th minute, which also went unpunished.

Terzic sees “perhaps a unique opportunity in life”

“All in all, there were too many wrong decisions by a referee in such an important game. It was clear that it would be emotional. We didn’t play as well in the second half as in the first, but as referees today “, with the means that are available, I have to look at the controversial scenes. And if there is no signal from the outside, I still have to ask: am I 100 percent correct, or is that worth discussing?”, Kehl continued to rage.

With the points shared, BVB may have gambled away its good starting position in the championship race with FC Bayern. The Munich team will play Hertha BSC on Sunday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. and can retake first place from Dortmund in front of their home crowd.

“I find it negligent, I find it shameful that you don’t take the tools in such a situation,” said the Dortmund sports director in conclusion about the contentious scenes of the game.

Shortly after the end of the game, BVB coach Edin Terzic also vented his anger at referee Stegemann on the “DAZN” microphone: “I find it very unfair that not everything is done to ensure that no wrong decision is made at this stage of the season, it hurts .It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us, it’s maybe a once-in-a-lifetime chance for me to get so close to the championship trophy. And then there are those decisions where there’s so much at stake.”