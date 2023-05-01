Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Syria intercepted Israeli air strike in Homs area, three injured, state media report

    By

    Apr 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israel rocket attack in the vicinity of the city of Homs in the early hours of Saturday and shot down some of them, state media said, citing a military source.

    The attack resulted in three civilian injuries as well as material damages, it added.

    Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011. — Reuters 

     

     

     

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-RAAF F/A-18 Hornets left to rust in Guam and are now useless defence expert Malcolm Davis says

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy