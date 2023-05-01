“Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV and stream”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After an unusually long break, Formula 1 is finally making a comeback this weekend. The fourth race of the 2023 season is coming up in Baku. As part of the Grand Prix, the first sprint of the new year will also take place. Where can the individual sessions be seen live? And when does the transfer start? sport.de provides the answers.

All Red Bull, or what? After three victories in the first three races of the 2023 Formula 1 season, many fans are already wondering whether the Austrians are strong enough to win every race this year. After the first three demonstrations of power in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, it does not seem to be ruled out.

At the weekend, however, an extraordinary challenge awaits Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Co. On the one hand, the city circuit in Baku, which is as fast as an arrow, has it all. On the other hand, the premier class thought it was a good idea to hold the first sprint race of the 2023 season in the street canyons of all places. A decision that drew criticism from some team bosses.

There is great concern that scrap and thus costs will be produced unnecessarily. With a view to the budget upper limit, these would hurt twice or three times over. One of the most exciting questions of the weekend is whether the dangers of the sprint race will keep the pursuers from chasing the two Red Bulls.

Azerbaijan GP sessions at a glance:

1. Training: Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

qualifying: Friday 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m

Sprint qualifying: Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Sprint race: Saturday 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

Main Race: Sunday from 1 p.m

Where will the race be broadcast live on TV and stream?

– As usual, the German fans can follow the race in Baku live on TV on the pay-TV channel “Sky”.

– On Friday, the live broadcast on “Sky” will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. German time.

– On Saturday, live broadcasts will start at 11:15 am and 2:45 pm

– On the day of the race, “Sky” starts reporting 90 minutes before the start. Transmission begins at 11:30 a.m.

– As usual, the race will be commented on by Sascha Roos. He has two former F1 drivers at his side in Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock.

– All sessions can also be seen live in the stream on the premium channel “F1 TV”. However, a paid subscription is required here.

– If you don’t have the time or desire to watch the sessions on the screen, you can follow the action as usual in the sport.de live ticker.