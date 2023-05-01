Only Fools And Horses star Patrick Murray reveals pain after his cancer returned

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Patrick Murray has shared how he is in excruciating pain and struggling to walk after his cancer came back.

The Only Fools and Horses star, 66, revealed his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis in an online post shared earlier this week.

Now Patrick has spoken candidly about the “pain” he has endured from the disease and has admitted that he sometimes needs a wheelchair to get around.

The actor, best known for playing Mickey Pearce on the sitcom, said he finds himself “screaming in his head” from the pain of trying to walk as he described his struggles.

Patrick also spoke devastatingly about how he will live with cancer for the rest of his life after the disease returns, but added that he still has years to go.

Health update: Patrick Murray (pictured in April 2018) has shared how he has been in excruciating pain and struggling to walk after his cancer returned

He told The sun: ‘It’s been absolute agony, murder, every time I put my weight on my legs and hips I’m screaming in my head trying to walk.

“The toilet in front of me is ten meters away, and when I get there I feel like I’ve walked halfway around the world.”

Patrick said he now needs a wheelchair to go shopping, but admitted he resisted buying one because he felt he “wasn’t ready yet.”

However, he remained positive as he shared that his radiological treatment is starting to work and said the pain is slowly getting better.

He previously battled lung cancer and was given everything safely last year before undergoing liver surgery in January 2023 after doctors discovered a malignant tumor.

Patrick said he received the devastating news that the disease had returned shortly after doctors told him he was cancer-free following his ‘life-saving’ liver surgery.

The Playhouse star shared how he will have to live with cancer for the rest of his life as the disease has now spread to his bones and his blood.

But he said he was told by doctors he still has years of life left due to ongoing chemotherapy treatment, and admitted he expected a worse prognosis.

Struggle: Patrick, best known for playing Mickey Pearce (pictured in December 2001), has spoken candidly about the “struggle” he’s been through with the disease

Struggles: The Only Fools and Horses star, 66, revealed his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis in an online post shared earlier this week

Patrick shared how a big goal for him in the midst of his battle with cancer is to see his eight-year-old daughter Josie – whom he shares with his wife Anong – “bloom.”

He said, “Hopefully, if all these treatments go smoothly, and I can kick a little longer, I can see (Josie) thriving, that’s a big goal for me.”

Earlier this week, Patrick shared the news that his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis in a series of posts on Twitter.

He wrote: ‘Despite all the great efforts of the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned.

“A few months ago I thought I had a painful strain in my groin, unfortunately it turned out to be the cancer that was in my pelvis and bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system.

He said he was “eternally grateful” to his surgeon Professor Nigel Heaton and said he would “love” to reprise his role as Mickey in the 1980s comedy one last time.

Patrick announced in January 2022 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer after doctors discovered a malignant tumor.

Five months later, he told fans he was “cured,” writing, “Thanks again for all your lovely messages. As you may know, I was diagnosed with lung cancer last July.

“After surgery in October to remove the tumor, I received chemotherapy to prevent the cancer from coming back.

‘During this chemo, another tumor was discovered in my liver. Fortunately for me, this cancer was separate from the lung cancer and was also treatable.

“I had a procedure called TACE to deal with this. Last Friday I saw my oncologist. She told me that the lung cancer was cured and that the tumor in my liver was shrinking.’

He added cautiously, “It’s not over yet, but as you can imagine I’m over the moon with this latest news.”

But in January this year, he told how he had an operation where doctors removed half of his liver after discovering a malignant tumor.

Speaking about his surgery, he shared The sun at the time: ‘I had the same surgeon as George Best, Professor Nigel Heaton, and he was very happy with the result because the tumor was not in a good place. So I am eternally grateful to him.

Cancer: Patrick (pictured in February 2019) talked devastatingly about how he will live with cancer for the rest of his life after the disease returns, but added that he still has years to go

“Amazingly, the liver grows back within four weeks – I couldn’t believe it when he told me.”

Patrick is best known for his role in Only Fools And Horses and he has previously shared how he hoped to play one last time.

Speaking of a reboot, he told The Sun: ‘I would love it. Getting back together and with all the cast and seeing how all the characters have developed. Mickey will probably have a little Mickey walking around.

The series’ writer, John Sullivan, passes away in 2011, but Patrick is confident a reboot could still work, adding: “If the quality of the script was there, I think the others would be ready too.” would be for.”