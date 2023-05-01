Age-defying Kate Moss and Helena Christensen attend the Karl Lagerfeld retrospective

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kate Moss and Helena Christensen showed off their glam as they joined the star-studded guest list at New York’s Karl Lagerfeld retrospective on Friday.

The age-defying supermodels showed off their youthful features at the lavish event, held at luxury vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA).

Supermodel Kate, 49, looked effortlessly stylish in fitted black trousers and a cropped black blazer, which she paired with a white satin top.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of pointed heels and accessorized her soft look with a dainty pendant necklace.

Kate showed off her tight features and smooth face with lots of mascara and a touch of nude lipstick.

She styled her golden locks loosely over her shoulders in a straight manner as she interacted with the stars at the event.

Kate posed up a storm on the red carpet with Danish model Helena, 54, who hosted the event to mark WGACA Atelier’s 30th anniversary.

She put on a very leggy display in a shimmering white mini dress, which she styled with a vibrant red cropped collared jacket.

Helena added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of patent black heels with white bow details across the toe.

She kept her essentials in a small white handbag and accessorized her look with a pair of bold rouge earrings.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel styled her choppy dark brown locks in a pixie cut and accentuated her features with a sleek bright red lipstick.

The supermodels attended an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of luxury vintage supplier WGACA.

The brand marked the occasion with the opening of its new WGACA Atelier retail location and unveiled a retrospective dedicated to the career of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The store retrospective includes vintage ready-to-wear and accessories sourced from WGACA, including archival pieces from Karl’s time at Jean Patou, Fendi, Chloé and Chanel.

Fashion designer Karl died on February 19, 2019 at the age of 85 from pancreatic cancer.

Guests could take a look at the new shop and retrospective exhibition while enjoying delicious cocktails from On The Rocks.

The lavish event also saw Kate socializing with Rita Ora and her executive husband Taika Waititi.

Singer Rita, 32, put on a very show-stopping display as she donned a gold chain top that exposed her lacy black bra.

She showed off her incredible figure in the eye-catching ensemble, which she paired with metallic silver pants.

Rita posed for stunning photos with Kate, while the friends were also joined by New Zealand filmmaker Taika, 47.

Kate was seen grinning as she shared a hug with Taika, who was a smart figure in a mustard yellow blazer with dark trousers.

It’s been a busy week for Kate as she appeared at the star-studded Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City on Thursday night.

For the occasion, she donned a fitted black satin dress with a low back as she posed for some elegant photos.

The sleek black dress has ruffled sleeves and perfectly compliments her curves, with the fashion star accessorizing with simple black heels and a black handbag.

She added a touch of glitter to her ensemble with a sparkling diamond necklace and chunky bracelet.

Kate parted her blonde locks in a simple center part as she emphasized her features with black eyeliner, dewy lips and shimmer on her cheeks.