Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamiyeh leaves Beirut for Cairo

    By

    Apr 29, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamiyah, left Beirut today, heading to Cairo, in order to participate in a workshop in the League of Arab States, to discuss the mechanism for preparing a study analyzing the status of the Arab ports and harbors sector and the possibility of their integration and interdependence with each other, in implementation of the recommendation submitted by Lebanon and approved at the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport in its 35th session, which was held in Alexandria in November of last year.

     

     

     

     

    By

