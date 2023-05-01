Lexi Jones, daughter of David Bowie and Iman, is pursuing a career in line with her gifted parents.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When David Bowie died tragically of liver cancer in January 2016, he left behind his wife, model Eman Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, and their two children.

His son, Duncan Jones, also known as Zowie Bowie, was from the rock star’s first marriage to Angie Bowie.

But his daughter, Alexandria Zahra “Lexi” Jones, who is the daughter of David Bowie and Iman, was only 15 years old when her father died.

Seven years after the death of a pioneering musician, Lexi is following in her father’s footsteps and making music on her own, while also catching up with her mother and dipping her toes into the world of modeling.

Lexi, 22, lives in Los Angeles making music and creating art, and seems to have a close relationship with her mom. She’s also about to launch a new art project – her mom is her biggest fan.

Alexandria Zahra Lexi Jones, 22, is the daughter of international model Iman and the late musician David Bowie.

During the pandemic, Iman, 67, revealed that her daughter helped her become more body positive while they were in confinement together.

The model said that after she complained to Lexi about her pandemic weight gain of eight pounds and how she could no longer fit her pants, her daughter simply told her to “buy a bigger pair.”

Iman shared the story with the people in 2021, by saying that women shouldn’t make a “big issue of not wearing skinny jeans”.

She added: You are not 20 years old. Buy a larger size. What about that?’

Despite the pressure on physical appearance many models are subjected to, the Somali beauty said she has tried to protect her daughter from any negative self-image talk.

Lexi (pictured) now lives in Los Angeles making music and selling art – and she’s about to launch a new project

The budding artist (pictured) has credited her mother, Iman, for helping her with body confidence

Earlier this year, Lexi shared a video of herself as a schoolgirl learning to play the piano with her father when he was alive, to mark the seventh anniversary of his death from liver cancer.

In the same interview, Iman revealed that she never discussed her body image with her daughter when she was growing up. She thinks this is why Lexi has such a positive attitude towards weight now.

Talking to British Vogue Earlier this year, Iman discussed the difficulties of grieving Bowie after his death, given that he was one of the most famous musicians who ever lived.

She told the magazine: ‘It was overdone. too much. We lived very private lives and suddenly I felt like there was a target on my head and my daughter’s head.

It got to the point where we had to leave our house (in New York City) because the audience was always at the front door.

Despite her hardships, Iman managed to keep Lexi’s childhood somewhat private, until she reached her teens and decided to share snippets of her life with fans on social media.

Now, Lexi has over 200,000 followers on Instagram with whom she shares her projects in both music and art.

Lexi shared a photo of herself with her mom and two other women as she wrote a cryptic post noting that she doesn’t feel like the other women in the photo in an apparent reference to her mixed heritage.

She has a Depop page where she sells paintings and prints she’s created – some of which seem to be inspired by Ziggy Stardust with its space themes.

A copy of a painting she painted, which sold for $270 on the catwalk last year, is titled: “Savor the Gay Bracket: Kayler-bisexual Alien with a Bombshell Body.”

As she begins to find her feet in the world, Lexi often posts on Instagram about her family, including tributes to her father.

Earlier this year, to mark the seven-year anniversary of his death, the 22-year-old posted a video of herself sitting on Bowie’s lap and playing the piano with him when she was a schoolgirl.

She captioned the video: ‘7 years ago today. I miss you.’

Lexi has also posted cryptic messages that seem to indicate her identity as she uses Instagram to express herself.

In a recent photo of herself as a child sitting next to her mother and two other women, she wrote the caption: “One of these things is not like the others.”

Responses from fans commenting on the photo seem to indicate that the caption was referring to the fact that Lexi is of mixed race, with a Somali-born mother and a white British father.

“One of these things is the best of both worlds,” one person wrote in response, using a heart emoji.

Another said, “How can you not fit in, this is you family that God has given you the honor of being a part of.”

A third said, “Lexi was born of love… the morning sun and ebony at night… fused with love.”

Although she struggles with her identity, the bond between Lexie and her mother is strong, as she often compliments her on Instagram.

In 2021, she posted a snap in sepia tones of her and Faith, simply writing the caption: “I appreciate Mota. I love you to pieces.

Faith often returns the love to her daughter, posting sweet compliments on her Instagram account to Lexi.

She previously wished her daughter a happy birthday, calling her “my heart, my pride, my love, my angel, Lexi.”

The international supermodel also recently shared a post promoting Lexi’s upcoming mystery art project, encouraging others to subscribe for updates.

After posting the 22-year-old’s art site drawing on Instagram, Iman wrote: “So proud of my daughter Lexie in her new upcoming project…

“It takes courage to create something unique and share it with the world, but, baby girl, you’ve got what it takes!”