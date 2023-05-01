Mon. May 1st, 2023

    News

    WEC-Action in LIVE-Stream at sport.de

    By

    Apr 29, 2023 , ,
    WEC-Action in LIVE-Stream at sport.de

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Hot motorsport action in the LIVE stream: sport.de will broadcast the 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps in the Endurance World Championship (WEC) free of charge on Saturday from 12:15 p.m.

    The WEC started the year 2023 with the 1000 miles of Sebring and a true demonstration of power by Toyota. Toyota Gazoo Racing also dominated the second race in Portimao in mid-April.

    How will things continue on the last weekend in April when the next race is due in the Belgian Ardennes? sport.de broadcasts the motorsport spectacle on Saturday (April 29) from 12:15 p.m. LIVE and streamed free of charge.

    >>> The LIVE stream opens at the top of the article image window

    Toyota remains the dominant constructor in the WEC. After the victory of the #7 car with the trio of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López at the season opener in Sebring, the Toyota trio with Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa prevailed in Portimao on April 16.

    WEC also live on NITRO and RTL+

    After two of a total of seven race weekends, Toyota Gazoo Racing is clearly leading the team classification ahead of the competition from Ferrari AF Corse and Porsche Penske Motorsport.

    Will the Toyota team also dominate in the third race at the traditional Spa-Francorchamps circuit?

    The answer to that will be posted on April 29th sport.de. The start of the broadcast will be at 12:15 p.m., the race will begin at 12:45 p.m. The last hour of the race with German commentary can also be seen on free TV on NITRO and RTL+.

    The 2023 calendar includes a total of seven stations. After Spa-Francorchamps, the highlight of the season continues on June 11th – the 24-hour race of Le Mans.

    The WEC calendar 2023

    March 17: 1,000 miles of Sebring
    April 16: 6 hours from Portimao
    April 29: 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps
    11 June: Le Mans 24 Hours
    July 9: 6 hours from Monza
    September 10: 6 hours from Fuji
    November 4: 8 hours from Bahrain

    WEC-Action in LIVE-Stream at sport.de

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-RAAF F/A-18 Hornets left to rust in Guam and are now useless defence expert Malcolm Davis says

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy