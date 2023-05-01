WEC-Action in LIVE-Stream at sport.de

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hot motorsport action in the LIVE stream: sport.de will broadcast the 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps in the Endurance World Championship (WEC) free of charge on Saturday from 12:15 p.m.

The WEC started the year 2023 with the 1000 miles of Sebring and a true demonstration of power by Toyota. Toyota Gazoo Racing also dominated the second race in Portimao in mid-April.

How will things continue on the last weekend in April when the next race is due in the Belgian Ardennes? sport.de broadcasts the motorsport spectacle on Saturday (April 29) from 12:15 p.m. LIVE and streamed free of charge.

Toyota remains the dominant constructor in the WEC. After the victory of the #7 car with the trio of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López at the season opener in Sebring, the Toyota trio with Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa prevailed in Portimao on April 16.

WEC also live on NITRO and RTL+

After two of a total of seven race weekends, Toyota Gazoo Racing is clearly leading the team classification ahead of the competition from Ferrari AF Corse and Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Will the Toyota team also dominate in the third race at the traditional Spa-Francorchamps circuit?

The answer to that will be posted on April 29th sport.de. The start of the broadcast will be at 12:15 p.m., the race will begin at 12:45 p.m. The last hour of the race with German commentary can also be seen on free TV on NITRO and RTL+.

The 2023 calendar includes a total of seven stations. After Spa-Francorchamps, the highlight of the season continues on June 11th – the 24-hour race of Le Mans.

The WEC calendar 2023

March 17: 1,000 miles of Sebring

April 16: 6 hours from Portimao

April 29: 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps

11 June: Le Mans 24 Hours

July 9: 6 hours from Monza

September 10: 6 hours from Fuji

November 4: 8 hours from Bahrain