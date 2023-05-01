Damien Hirst cuts a casual figure as he and girlfriend Sophie Cannell step out in tracksuits

<!–

Damien Hirst was photographed on Saturday strolling around London with girlfriend Sophie Canell.

The performer, 57, and his ballerina lover, 28, seemed to be in sync in style as they both donned full tracksuits.

He opted for an all-black hoodie and sweatpants with a colorful print and added a beanie to match the ensemble.

While blonde beauty Sophie opted for a gray co-ord, which she paired with a pair of burgundy Nike Jordans.

The duo were spotted outside London’s famous Burlington Arcade shopping district, which is known for its vintage jewellery.

Sophie had her blonde locks pulled up in a nude claw clip, looking natural for a day out.

It was previously reported that Damien met Sophie at the posh Chiltern Firehouse, where she used to work as a waitress.

Hirst declared his love for Sophie in March this year when he immortalized her by creating a sculpture based on her body as part of one of his four works for the new Mayfair restaurant Bacchanalia.

The artist also made a statement about his relationship in August 2022 when he gifted Sophie £166,600 18-carat gold Rolex Pearlmaster studded with 713 gems.

It’s so spectacular that Sophie took to Instagram to flaunt it at the time — along with an amazing diamond ring on her left hand.

Such a starlet did little to quell speculation that she and Damien, her boyfriend of three years, are engaged and willing to commit despite their 28-year age difference.

When the pair’s romance first came to light, a friend close to the duo told Richard Eden in the Mail On Sunday that Damien is “fazed” with the beauty.

MailOnline now understands that the couple is not engaged.

Damien’s love life prior to Sophie included his long-term girlfriend Maia Norman, with whom he shares three sons.

The former couple are parents to Connor Ojala, 26, Cassius Atticus, 21, and Cyrus Joe, 16.

Although he never married Maia, he referred to her as his “wife.”

After the birth of his eldest child Connor, the artist spent much of his time on a remote farmhouse near Combe Martin in Devon.