Pope Tawadros: The Church serves the nation and does not engage in politics

NNA – The Pope of Alexandria and the Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, Tawadros II, announced that the Church has not worked in politics for many centuries and refused to establish a Coptic party, noting that all its areas of service are in the spiritual and social context, according to “Russia Today” news agency.

Pope Tawadros added, during his meeting with the journalists of the Coptic file, that there are 15 million Copts in Egypt and 2 million abroad, praying for the Lord to save Sudan from its current crisis.

He continued, “In every period of the country’s crises, Copts emigrate outside the country,” stressing that “the Church began to spread in Kuwait, Canada, America, Australia, England, and London during the pontificate of Pope Kyrillos VI, when the first five Coptic churches in the world were established since 1962.”

