Russia and Turkey agree to increase the number of mutual flights

NNA – Russia and Turkey have agreed to increase the volume of flights between the two countries, and Russian airlines are scheduled to operate more than 720 flights per week, and Turkish Airlines 629 flights, according to “Novosti” news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that “Russia and Turkey will increase the volume of air transportation of passengers.”

Turkish carriers agreed to organize 629 scheduled flights per week on 37 routes.

In order to implement the agreements reached between Russia and Turkey at the governmental level, the Russian aviation authorities approved the requests of Turkish airlines for additional flights to Russia. Thus, the number of Russian airlines’ flights to Turkey in the summer 2023 season increased by 1.5 times compared to the summer 2022.

