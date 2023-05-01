Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia and Turkey agree to increase the number of mutual flights

    By

    Apr 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russia and Turkey have agreed to increase the volume of flights between the two countries, and Russian airlines are scheduled to operate more than 720 flights per week, and Turkish Airlines 629 flights, according to “Novosti” news agency.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that “Russia and Turkey will increase the volume of air transportation of passengers.”

    Turkish carriers agreed to organize 629 scheduled flights per week on 37 routes.

    In order to implement the agreements reached between Russia and Turkey at the governmental level, the Russian aviation authorities approved the requests of Turkish airlines for additional flights to Russia. Thus, the number of Russian airlines’ flights to Turkey in the summer 2023 season increased by 1.5 times compared to the summer 2022.

     

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-RAAF F/A-18 Hornets left to rust in Guam and are now useless defence expert Malcolm Davis says

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy