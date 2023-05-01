Ukraine delivers to Polish Embassy in Kiev a note condemning trade restrictions related to grain

NNA – Ukraine announced that it had handed the Polish embassy in Kiev a note condemning the “unacceptable” trade restrictions imposed by the country, one of its main allies in the face of the Russian invasion, on Ukrainian agricultural products, according to “Agence France-Presse”.
“A note about the unacceptable situation related to trade restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine was sent to the Polish embassy, as well as to the representative of the European Union in Ukraine,” said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev.
