Ukraine delivers to Polish Embassy in Kiev a note condemning trade restrictions related to grain

NNA – Ukraine announced that it had handed the Polish embassy in Kiev a note condemning the “unacceptable” trade restrictions imposed by the country, one of its main allies in the face of the Russian invasion, on Ukrainian agricultural products, according to “Agence France-Presse”.

“A note about the unacceptable situation related to trade restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine was sent to the Polish embassy, ​​as well as to the representative of the European Union in Ukraine,” said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev.



==========