£9m Chelsea-Themed Mansion of Euromillions Winners Remains Unsold.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A couple who have won a Euromillions jackpot of more than £100 million have said they are unable to find a buyer for their £9 million Chelsea-themed mansion.

Former factory worker Dave Dawes, 53, and his wife Angela, 49, bought the property in 2012 for the same amount.

They have installed a giant tiled Chelsea FC badge on the bottom of their indoor pool and a bar that also honors the club.

Close to the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey, the property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five receptions, a leisure complex and a sauna.

The mansion was on the market for a year, but the couple has now taken it off the market because they couldn’t find a buyer.

Pictured: The £9million Chelsea themed mansion. Former factory worker Dave Dawes, 53, and his wife Angela, 49, won the Euromillions jackpot in 2011

Former factory worker Dave Dawes, 53, and his wife Angela, 49, who bought the property for £9 million in 2012

It comes as Chelsea are underperforming in the Premier League in 11th place, with interim manager Frank Lampard replacing Graham Potter after he was sacked earlier this month.

One resident said: ‘You would think having the Chelsea logo on the bottom of the pool would be a major selling point.

‘It’s in the heart of Chelsea and surrounded by past and present stars of the side.

“I suppose the good news for them is that they don’t have to worry too much about it – not if they’re worth £100 million.”

The entry for the mansion read: ‘The swimming pool is under a glass roof and flooded with natural light, with the far wall devoted to wide French doors overlooking the gardens.

‘A gym with sauna and changing room completes the recreation complex.

‘A kitchen with fully integrated modern appliances also comes with a breakfast bar, and adjoining pantry and laundry room, and leads to a breathtaking orangery.’

Dave Dawes, left, and his partner Angela, from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire won £101,203,600.70 in the EuroMillions lottery in October 2011

The property is close to Chelsea FC’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey and the couple have installed a giant tiled badge in honor of the football club at the bottom of their indoor swimming pool

The house also includes a bar with a Chelsea football club theme

The property also has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five receptions, a leisure complex and a sauna

The mansion sits on 1.5 acres of land, offering 13,000 square feet, as well as 900 acres of natural forest surrounding the property.

Before winning the lottery, Mr. Dawes worked as a team leader for Premier Foods and Mrs. Dawes was a volunteer for the British Heart Foundation.

They had only played twice and couldn’t believe their luck.

After buying a new engagement ring and planning their dream wedding and several vacations, the couple made their closest friends and relatives millionaires by giving away large chunks of their money.

In 2019 they were targeted and robbed, with the criminals making off with £20,000 in cash, jewelery and a Range Rover.

The couple subsequently moved from their home in Etchingham, where singer Tom Jones lived with Engelbert Humperdinck in the 1960s, to the larger and more expensive mansion they currently own.

In 2017, the couple were forced to go to court when Mr Dawes’s son, an Afghanistan veteran, Michael Dawes, 32, said his father was ‘ungenerous in spirit’ after striking him out of the will.

The 13,000 square foot home sits on 1.5 acres of land and is surrounded by 900 acres of woodland

Before winning the lottery, Mr Dawes worked as a sports director at Premier Foods and Angela volunteered at the British Heart Foundation. The couple had only played twice and couldn’t believe their luck

In addition to the indoor pool, the property has eight bathrooms, five receptions, a large garage and a leisure complex

The house has patio doors that open from the pool onto the terrace

Originally from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, the couple became Britain’s seventh biggest winner after hitting the jackpot in 2011.

They initially paid £4.5 million for a flat in West London’s Fulham, just ten minutes from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

In 2017, the couple were forced to go to court when Mr Dawes’s son, an Afghanistan veteran, Michael Dawes, 32, said his father was ‘not generous in spirit’ after striking him out of the will.

A judge in Central London County Court ruled that Mr Dawes should not continue to pay his son, who burned down £1.6million in two years and came back for more, because he failed to heed his stepmother’s advice to quit eating at the Ritz and going away. to McDonald’s instead.

He completely rejected Michael and partner James Beedle’s claim, ruling: “There was no basis on which any rational or normal human being could conclude that they could go back for more money whenever they wanted.”