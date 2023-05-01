Kennedy River: Fisherman believed to have been eaten by a crocodile at remote north Queensland river

Fisherman presumed killed in crocodile attack

Man’s screams were heard at Kennedy River in northern Queensland

Rescuers are desperately hunting for a missing fisherman who was reportedly dragged into a remote river and eaten by a crocodile.

The man was fishing on the banks of the Kennedy River in far north Queensland at around 5.30pm Friday when campers heard screaming and commotion coming from the direction of the river.

Police and emergency services have launched a frantic search with a rescue helicopter sent from Cairns, 400 km away.

Authorities are also searching the area on foot, but say there is no sign of the missing fisherman.

The latest suspected attack comes three weeks after a crocodile attacked a man in Cooktown in the far north of Queensland.

The crocodile clung to the 36-year-old man at Archer Point, but he managed to escape his grasp.

He was transported to Cairns Hospital with injuries to his arms, head and leg.

Earlier on Friday, a crocodile snatched a dog from a beach in northern Queensland.

The dog was dragged under in a confrontational video on a beach in Cape York.

The large saltwater crocodile was seen stalking the pair while they were unaware of its presence.

The predator then tossed the dog into the air before flipping back into the water as the larger dog ran for its life – narrowly avoiding the crocodile’s jaws.

Both animals disappeared from view after the crocodile was seen shaking its head to better grab the dog.

More to come.