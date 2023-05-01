Bou Habib meets with Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry Official

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bouhabib, met Saturday with the Deputy Director General and Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sophie Baker, accompanied by the Swedish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ann Dismorr.

During the meeting, Bou Habib requested an official clarification regarding the statements circulated in videos on social media by Swedish citizen, Kamal al-Labwani, in which he calls on the displaced Syrians in Lebanon to breach Lebanese laws, inciting them towards violence, hatred and taking-up arms in the country.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry continues to follow up on developments in this case “which impacts national security,” pending obtaining the desired clarifications from the concerned authorities.

==========R.Sh.