Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Murtada from Switzerland: Diaspora is Lebanon’s most important wealth, Lebanese diplomats its finest image

    By

    Apr 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanon’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Rola Noureddine, held a dinner at her residence in the city of “Bern” in honor of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, who is currently visiting Switzerland at the invitation of the Abegg Foundation, which is active in the field of restoration and preservation of textile antiquities.

    Attending the dinner was also Lebanon’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Salim Baddoura, Ambassador Rayan Saeed, Consul Rayan Al-Ashkar, and diplomats Sarah Nasr and Nabil Ferzli.

    The encounter was an occasion for Minister Al-Murtada to be briefed on the role played by this distinguished diplomatic team, whether at the United Nations forum in Geneva or at the level of following up on the affairs of the Lebanese community in Switzerland and interacting with the international and local cultural and political references in Switzerland.

    Talks also touched on the internal Lebanese scene and the overall positive conditions emerging in the region, which herald that the Lebanese will be able, if their efforts are united, to raise Lebanon from the ashes of crises to prosperous horizons once again.

    For his part, Al-Murtada stressed that “the Lebanese expatriate is Lebanon’s most important wealth, and the Lebanese diplomats are the fine image of Lebanon on whom we rely to strengthen the relationship between the Lebanese emigrants and residents.”

     

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-RAAF F/A-18 Hornets left to rust in Guam and are now useless defence expert Malcolm Davis says

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy