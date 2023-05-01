Al-Murtada from Switzerland: Diaspora is Lebanon’s most important wealth, Lebanese diplomats its finest image

NNA – Lebanon’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Rola Noureddine, held a dinner at her residence in the city of “Bern” in honor of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, who is currently visiting Switzerland at the invitation of the Abegg Foundation, which is active in the field of restoration and preservation of textile antiquities.

Attending the dinner was also Lebanon’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Salim Baddoura, Ambassador Rayan Saeed, Consul Rayan Al-Ashkar, and diplomats Sarah Nasr and Nabil Ferzli.

The encounter was an occasion for Minister Al-Murtada to be briefed on the role played by this distinguished diplomatic team, whether at the United Nations forum in Geneva or at the level of following up on the affairs of the Lebanese community in Switzerland and interacting with the international and local cultural and political references in Switzerland.

Talks also touched on the internal Lebanese scene and the overall positive conditions emerging in the region, which herald that the Lebanese will be able, if their efforts are united, to raise Lebanon from the ashes of crises to prosperous horizons once again.

For his part, Al-Murtada stressed that “the Lebanese expatriate is Lebanon’s most important wealth, and the Lebanese diplomats are the fine image of Lebanon on whom we rely to strengthen the relationship between the Lebanese emigrants and residents.”

========R.Sh.