    Adwan confers with UN Special Coordinator on course of reform laws, crisis of displaced Syrians

    NNA – Administration and Justice Parliamentary Committee Chair, MP George Adwan, received at his residence today, the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronica, with whom he tackled the relationship with the international community and the International Monetary Fund and the importance of activating discussions with the legislative authority.

    Talks also touched on the crisis of the displaced Syrians and the burdens it poses upon Lebanon.

    In this connection, Adwan stressed “the need to immediately implement practical steps for their return to their country, and for the international community to cooperate with the Lebanese authority in this regard and provide assistance to the displaced in their country to encourage them to return.”

    He also emphasized the need to focus efforts in the Brussels conference on this approach and prioritizing the return of the displaced to Syria as a prelude for the return of Syria to the Arab League.

     

