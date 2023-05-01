UNIFIL’s West Sector Command pursues cooperation with Lebanese Army

NNA – UNIFIL Western Sector Command is pursuing its partnership cooperation with the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, by launching a training activity in the field of combat psychology aiming to enhance the self-awareness of the trained individuals and avoiding the sudden impact on the emotional level, which often harms the decision-making process and work effectiveness.

This training is part of UNIFIL’s efforts to boost the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces in support of its objective of maintaining UNIFIL’s area of ​​operations.

In this context, Western Sector Commander, General Roberto Vergori, said: “We are working in close coordination with the Lebanese army with awareness and responsibility to ensure full compliance with UN Resolution # 1701 and support local institutions to maintain security and stability in southern Lebanon, using all our physical and mental resource capabilities with sincerity and professionalism, to defend the moral values ​​to which we have dedicated our lives and develop the interests of the local community that always come first.”

