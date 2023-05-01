An ‘air train’ in China runs using an overhead magnetic track, never touching it as it glides through the air 30 feet above the ground — see it in action

China’s “Red Rail” air train glides through the air without touching the track above it or anything below.

An air train in China is said to be the world’s first suspended maglev train system that uses permanent magnets.

It can operate without power, gliding through the air without ever making contact with the track above it — and there’s no rail underneath it.

Take a look at the “Red Rail.”

It’s said to be the world’s first suspended magnetic levitation, or “maglev,” train system that uses permanent magnets. Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Traditional maglev train systems use electromagnets, which require electric current to get things moving. Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

It uses permanent magnets that contain rare earth metals, of which China is the world’s biggest supplier. Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

This allows it to run without electricity. Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service via Getty Images

This also means it has the potential to save energy and be more environmentally friendly than many other modes of transportation. Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The train never has physical contact with the rail as it moves. Photo by Jiang Tao/China News Service via Getty Images

It’s located in Xingguo county, Jiangxi province, which is in southern China. Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

Construction of the train concluded on August 9, 2022 according to state-run media. Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images Source: Xinhua

The train still had to go through test runs after construction was complete. Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Red Rail glides through the air suspended about 10 meters, or 33 feet, above the ground. Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images Source: South China Morning Post

It has two cars that can carry 88 passengers total. Photo by Jiang Tao/China News Service via Getty Images Source: South China Morning Post

In its experimental phase, the track is 800 meters long, or roughly 2,620 feet. Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images Source: South China Morning Post

The train can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, or about 50 miles per hour. Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images Source: South China Morning Post

After test runs are finished, the plan is for the track to be extended to 7.5 kilometers, or almost 4.7 miles. Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service via Getty Images Source: South China Morning Post