    An ‘air train’ in China runs using an overhead magnetic track, never touching it as it glides through the air 30 feet above the ground — see it in action

    Apr 29, 2023
    China’s “Red Rail” air train glides through the air without touching the track above it or anything below.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    An air train in China is said to be the world’s first suspended maglev train system that uses permanent magnets.
    It can operate without power, gliding through the air without ever making contact with the track above it — and there’s no rail underneath it.
    Take a look at the “Red Rail.”

    A train unveiled in China last year doesn’t quite operate how you’d expect.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    It’s called the Red Rail.

    Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    It’s said to be the world’s first suspended magnetic levitation, or “maglev,” train system that uses permanent magnets.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    Traditional maglev train systems use electromagnets, which require electric current to get things moving.

    Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    The Red Rail is different.

    Photo by Jiang Tao/China News Service via Getty Images

    It uses permanent magnets that contain rare earth metals, of which China is the world’s biggest supplier.

    Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    This allows it to run without electricity.

    Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service via Getty Images

    This also means it has the potential to save energy and be more environmentally friendly than many other modes of transportation.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    The train never has physical contact with the rail as it moves.

    Photo by Jiang Tao/China News Service via Getty Images

    It’s located in Xingguo county, Jiangxi province, which is in southern China.

    Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    Construction of the train concluded on August 9, 2022 according to state-run media.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    Source: Xinhua

    The train still had to go through test runs after construction was complete.

    Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    The Red Rail glides through the air suspended about 10 meters, or 33 feet, above the ground.

    Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    Source: South China Morning Post

    It has two cars that can carry 88 passengers total.

    Photo by Jiang Tao/China News Service via Getty Images

    Source: South China Morning Post

    In its experimental phase, the track is 800 meters long, or roughly 2,620 feet.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    Source: South China Morning Post

    The train can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, or about 50 miles per hour.

    Photo by Hu Chenhuan/Xinhua via Getty Images

    Source: South China Morning Post

    After test runs are finished, the plan is for the track to be extended to 7.5 kilometers, or almost 4.7 miles.

    Photo by Zhang Chang/China News Service via Getty Images

    Source: South China Morning Post

    At that point, the train will also be able to travel as fast as 120 kilometers per hour, or nearly 75 miles an hour.

    Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    Source: South China Morning Post

    Read the original article on Business Insider

