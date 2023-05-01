Florence Pugh prepares to debut new buzz cut style at the Met Gala

<!–

Florence Pugh prepares for a new haircut at the Met Gala.

The actress will be sporting a buzz cut after shaving her head for her new role in We Live In Time, starring Andrew Garfield.

Her big reveal is expected to cause a stir at the Met Gala, after she disguised the trim at the Tiffany & Co store launch in New York with a blonde wig on Thursday night.

A source told it SunShe’s shaved her head and she looks absolutely fabulous.

“She had the harvest for her new movie. Florence and her team plan to cause a stir when she arrives at the Met Gala in her new look.

New look: Florence Pugh wore a blonde wig this week as she prepped for a new buzz-cut style at the Met Gala after shaving her head for a new role (pictured Thursday, reportedly in a wig)

Changes: The actress (pictured in 2022) will sport a buzz cut after shaving her head for her new role in We Live In Time, starring Andrew Garfield

They continued, “She steals the show at most major events, but this is bound to be a standout look and the talk of the Met Gala.”

“A spare wig is available in case she gets cold feet, but she looks great, so her team hopes she takes the plunge.”

It comes after Florence and Andrew were first seen on set in London filming the new movie We Live In Time.

The film’s plot is closely guarded, but has been described as a “funny, deeply moving, and compelling love story.”

Last month, it was reported that Florence and Andrew would star together in a new romantic movie called We Live In Time.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress and Andrew – who co-presented at the Oscars – were in talks about the project.

Florence recently confirmed on The Jimmy Fallon Show, “We’re making a movie together…don’t worry, that’s not a lie. We’re making a movie together.

“I met him in rehearsals the day before and we got along right away and I got the p*ss out of him and he loved it and he got the p*ss out of me and I loved it. It was amazing!’

Old hair look: A source told the Sun: ‘She’s shaved her head and she looks absolutely fabulous’ (Florence to be pictured in March)

John Crowley will direct the film from a script by Nick Payne, according to Deadline.

Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland and Guy Heeley produce with Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch serving as executive producer.

We Live In Time will be the latest project in Florence’s busy schedule, as she’s already starring in A Good Person, Oppenheimer, and Dune: Part Two in 2023.

The star recently explained how she embraces acting projects that present her with a challenge.

She said, “It’s no secret that I can only choose very intense roles. This isn’t the first time I’ve been reduced to tears in almost every scene I’ve been in.

Beauty: ‘She had the harvest for her new film. Florence and her team plan to cause a stir when she arrives at the Met Gala in her new look (pictured in February)

‘I like to detect the ugliness in people. I like being raw. I love getting a script where it challenges myself and I never chose a role unless I was afraid of it.”

In August last year, Florence announced that she and her boyfriend Zach Braff had split after three years together.

The actress revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star had gone their separate ways.

The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with Florence saying they wanted to part ways privately.