If you’re interested in preordering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before its May 12th release date, there are some cool bonuses available. Retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart are offering free gifts for preorders of the physical edition, ranging from art prints to wooden plaques and wall scrolls. Meanwhile, those who purchase the special Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED can complete the look by preordering the matching carrying case. And for die-hard fans looking to spend extra, there’s also The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition, which includes a metal steelbook case, poster, collector pins, and art book with the game for $129.99 (currently sold out at many retailers). Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which preordering option nets you the most benefit.

Preordering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to do it