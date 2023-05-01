Discovery of a sea cave south of Tyre, near Naqoura

NNA – Tyre – As part of a series of expeditions in the caves of al-Bayada and Naqoura, the Lebanese Diving Center team managed to enter for the first time one of the caves by boat.

The Center’s Director, Yousef Al-Jundi, indicated that the exploration “comes within the framework of highlighting the size of the cave, which represents a picturesque natural landmark and constitutes an added value to the southern beach that enjoys clean water and is a natural habitat and an attraction for southern beach visitors who frequent it annually from different regions.”

