Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Discovery of a sea cave south of Tyre, near Naqoura

    By

    Apr 29, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Tyre – As part of a series of expeditions in the caves of al-Bayada and Naqoura, the Lebanese Diving Center team managed to enter for the first time one of the caves by boat.

    The Center’s Director, Yousef Al-Jundi, indicated that the exploration “comes within the framework of highlighting the size of the cave, which represents a picturesque natural landmark and constitutes an added value to the southern beach that enjoys clean water and is a natural habitat and an attraction for southern beach visitors who frequent it annually from different regions.”

     

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-RAAF F/A-18 Hornets left to rust in Guam and are now useless defence expert Malcolm Davis says

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy