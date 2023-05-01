Syrian President, Foreign Minister receive Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East in Damascus

NNA – The Syrian news agency “SANA” reported that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed with the Chinese Special Envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, during his meeting today, Saturday, in Damascus, the relations between the two countries and a number of international issues.

Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, also met with the Chinese Envoy earlier in the day.

Last December, China called for lifting unilateral coercive measures against Syria, in order to restore the right of the Syrian people to develop their economy, conduct their trade, and rebuild their homeland.

