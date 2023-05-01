Shirtless Liam Payne called a ‘beast’ by Mark Wahlberg

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Liam Payne caused temperatures to rise after sharing a sexy shirtless photo by the pool on Saturday.

The singer, 29, showed off his rippling abs to his 25.4 million Instagram followers.

His stone-carved abs were extra prominent because he sported bronzed, sun-tanned skin.

Liam wore slim-leg black track pants, the ends of which were tucked into his long white songs. He controversially combined the socks with white Crocs.

Film star Mark Wahlberg was clearly impressed by the former boy band member and left no less than four reactions to his message.

He initially wrote, “Beast,” before adding three fire emojis, followed by some celebrating and heart emojis.

Mark finally ended his cheerleading with two clapping emojis.

Liam, head off camera, showed off his chiseled cheekbones, which have been the focus of recent fan speculation that he has trimmed buccal fat.

He completed the look with a cold drink in hand, ready to soak up the sun.

In addition to the pool photo, Liam also shared a group photo, which showed him huddled with singer TY Dolla Sign and songwriter Jamie Scott.

For the photo, Liam wore a gray cap, black T-shirt with a bold graphic and black jeans.

He accessorized the outfit with a pair of white and red trainers and a chunky silver necklace.

The former One Direction star captioned the post, “Dude… I kinda feel like you asked for this,” tagging TY Dolla Sign in the post.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to show their appreciation for the steamy shot, and one is sure to credit TY Dolla Sign for the inspiration.

They wrote, “Thanks for asking, all the fandom.”

Lesser known fans of the Strip That Down For Me blackmailer were also impressed.

One wrote: ‘I AM SPEAKING.’

Another wrote, “Bro posts this photo and leaves the entire fandom in chaos.”

One fan was dazzled by the photo and said, “My jaw? On the floor’. Another wrote: “For a moment I forgot how to breathe.”

Liam’s ripped physique comes after a lifestyle review.

Two years ago, Liam revealed that he looked bloated after going through a “wild drink and pill phase.”

Liam, who said he struggled to stay sober during the tour, revealed: “There were a few shots of me on a boat and I was all blown up and I call it my pills-and-booze face.”

My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem was that the best way to secure us was to lock us in our rooms, and what’s in the room? A minibar.

So I had a party for one that seemed to go on for years. It was wild, but the only way to get frustration out.’

Liam further revealed that during the lockdown he fell back into bad habits and became dependent on alcohol, which caused him to gain weight.

He went into detail about the impact it had on his waistline, continuing, “I gained so much weight, I ate poorly and described it as a period of bulking up – “I’m doing it for a movie role! It’s all good!”

That’s the best excuse when someone asks if you’ve gained weight. Suppose it is for a role, which comes out in 2022.

“I put a lot of weight on it. What hit me, I did one appearance on TV with the BAFTAs and I was disappointed in myself. I didn’t look the way I wanted to look.

‘You yourself know how you feel about it. Obviously they say the camera adds ten pounds and it sure did. I realized that I let myself go into this.’

After the country came out of lockdown, Liam worked hard on his physique, went back to the gym and reduced his alcohol consumption.