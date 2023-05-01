Taymour Jumblatt: For responsible national approaches that render Lebanon on path of hope instead of waiting for the outside

NNA – “We are going through a delicate and sensitive stage at the national level, which requires that we all avoid tensions and stirring up more disputes, and that we move away from accusations and incitement on issues that need a national and rational discussion, such as the issue of the displaced Syrians and that of administrative decentralization,” underlined “Democratic Gathering” Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt.

While emphasizing the Gathering’s belief in adopting administrative decentralization in terms of its direct connection to providing better services to citizens without threatening the unity of the Lebanese society and its political system, yet Jumblatt considered that fortifying Lebanon’s internal arena remains top priority at this stage in confronting the economic, social, financial and daily living risks and crises.

He therefore called for “responsible national approaches that would place the country on the path of hope instead of waiting for the outside world and the rounds of various envoys,” and for “finding ways to break the severity of the existing deadlock, to elect a president for the republic and a new government that works to propose the required solutions.”

“What is required is to prioritize Lebanon’s interests over other strategies, and for all parliamentary blocs to shoulder their national and constitutional responsibilities before history and generations, and work to accomplish the entitlements as quickly as required,” he maintained.

Jumblatt’s words came in a statement on the sidelines of his meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace today.

==========R.Sh.