Iraq evacuates 234 citizens from Sudan

NNA – Today, Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 234 citizens from Sudan, including 16 Syrians, according to “Russia Today” news agency.

The ministry said in a statement that it “responded to the appeals of the community in Sudan, and some appeals of other Arab communities, as the Prime Minister requested the allocation of two planes to evacuate the community from Port Sudan airport two days ago, and it was carrying food and drink, reinforced by military medicine to provide emergency treatment services.”

The statement indicated that the two evacuation planes arrived at Baghdad International Airport, and were received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative and Technical Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, accompanied by a diplomatic staff from the Protocol Department to celebrate the safe arrival.

The ministry promised to continue its efforts to coordinate with the concerned national authorities to complete the official procedures for the entry of those evacuated into Baghdad through its airport.

