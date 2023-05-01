Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iraq evacuates 234 citizens from Sudan

    By

    Apr 29, 2023 , ,

    NNA – Today, Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 234 citizens from Sudan, including 16 Syrians, according to “Russia Today” news agency.

    The ministry said in a statement that it “responded to the appeals of the community in Sudan, and some appeals of other Arab communities, as the Prime Minister requested the allocation of two planes to evacuate the community from Port Sudan airport two days ago, and it was carrying food and drink, reinforced by military medicine to provide emergency treatment services.”

    The statement indicated that the two evacuation planes arrived at Baghdad International Airport, and were received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative and Technical Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, accompanied by a diplomatic staff from the Protocol Department to celebrate the safe arrival.

    The ministry promised to continue its efforts to coordinate with the concerned national authorities to complete the official procedures for the entry of those evacuated into Baghdad through its airport.

     

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Santiago Pena claims victory in Paraguay’s presidential election

    May 1, 2023
    News

    UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan crisis

    May 1, 2023
    News

    ‘YOU’RE PATHETIC.’ | Illinois Woman Laughs, Dances After Learning She Killed 2 People in DUI Crash

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-RAAF F/A-18 Hornets left to rust in Guam and are now useless defence expert Malcolm Davis says

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy