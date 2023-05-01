US Embassy in Khartoum warns its citizens of Wadi Seidna Airport

NNA – Today, Saturday, the US State Department recommended that its citizens avoid Wadi Seidna Airport, due to the increasing violence in and around the airport, according to “Agence France-Presse.”

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, “One of the evacuation planes was subjected to small arms fire while landing in Wadi Seidna, Sudan, without recording any injuries.”

The Sudanese army accused the Rapid Support Forces of targeting the plane, but the Support spokesman later denied the Forces’ involvement in the incident.

