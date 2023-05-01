Videos appear to show the aftermath of a precision strike by US-supplied HIMARS missiles on officers’ quarters at a Russian base in Ukraine

Stills from a video purporting to show the aftermath of a HIMARS strike on a Russian base in Ukraine,

@Marzoev_Oleg_Stanislavovich/Telegram

Videos appear to show a Russian base in Ukraine destroyed by HIMARS missiles.

A Russian officer said three missiles struck the building where 58th Army officers were stationed.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack.

Videos appear to show the aftermath of a HIMARS strike on a Russian base in Ukraine, roughly 12 miles from the contact line.

Russian officer Oleg Marzoev said on Telegram that three US-supplied HIMARS missiles struck a building where officers of the Vladikavkaz garrison of the 58th Army were stationed.

The GeoConfirmed account on Twitter, which compiles the geolocation of videos and images from the conflict, said the location of the videos had been confirmed.

One of the videos shared by Marzoev is filmed by a Russian officer who was on the roof of the building when the strikes hit.

—✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) April 28, 2023

He stands on the bare bones of the roof hanging on to the mast, and below the building can be seen smoking and in ruins.

Another video shows the soldiers visibly covered in dust picking through debris inside the building.

Marzoev claimed that despite the damage to the building, no Russian officers died.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the attack.

Ukraine has previously successfully used US-supplied HIMARS rocket artillery to destroy Russian positions and depots and retake swathes of territory.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s armed forces said he did not have any information to suggest Ukraine was responsible, Reuters reported.

The attacks on Russian positions come after Russia carried out a series of aerial attacks across Ukraine on Friday, with the death toll rising to 26, including four children, France 24 reported.

—KyivPost (@KyivPost) April 29, 2023

News of the strike on the Russian base comes after reports of a drone strike causing a huge fire at a fuel storage facility in the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea earlier on Saturday.

Read the original article on Business Insider