Maisie Smith flaunts her incredible physique as she poses braless in skimpy outfits

Maisie Smith set her heart racing when she went braless on Saturday while trying on some skimpy clothes.

The former EastEnders star, 21, took to Instagram to share her clothing collection which she sells through second-hand clothing site Vinted.

Maisie showed off her washboard belly to her 1 million followers in the clips.

One outfit revealed that the star had gone bralessly braless as she posed in a lime green backless halter top.

She paired the top with baggy light blue boyfriend jeans as she pouted and twirled for the camera.

The Strictly sensation also wore a form-fitting lilac maxi dress that showed off her slim body.

The dress had a cut-out detail that revealed her perfect abs.

She showed them off even more in her final outfit, which consisted of an ankle-length light blue denim skirt and a cropped cardigan.

It had an asymmetrical, mismatched pattern, bold yellow on one side, a white and brown pattern on the other.

She captioned the post: “Thank you so much to everyone who buys my second-hand stuff.

“I posted new things daily on my Vinted closet: Maislou.”

The video comes after Maisie and her boyfriend Max shared some romantic snaps from their vacation in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The lovebirds couldn’t take their eyes off each other as they enjoyed a romantic dance at the Louvre.

The pair, who competed against each other on Strictly’s 2020 series, decided to put some moves into practice as they twirled around the pool.

Maisie flashed a hint of her toned legs in a thigh-high slit maxi dress as The Wanted star spun her around.

Maisie captioned the recording: ‘Twirls at the Louvre’.

Fans took to the comment section to gush about the romantic snaps. The great British Bake Off star John Whaite wrote: ‘You guys’.

Another fan wrote, “Max I admire what you had to do in the dark you are a nice guy my advice is get a ring on her finger you are clearly in love just go for it life is too short.’

Despite being in love, the young actress has been forced to criticize critics for their concerns about the age difference between herself and Max, who is 13 years her senior.

In conversation with The sun on SundayMaisie said, “People don’t understand what goes on behind closed doors in a relationship, and I think they also forget that I’m a consenting 21-year-old woman who’s actually been working longer than Max!

“I don’t notice the age difference and neither do my friends or family. My mother Julia is the one who reads all the comments. I got a message from her yesterday saying, “Just ignore them, you guys are made for each other.”