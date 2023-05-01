Father of Woman Killed In Trash Chute Says it Was Murder

Patrick McMullan

The father of a woman who died after falling 27-stories down a trash chute at a luxury New York apartment now says she was murdered by her husband and an unidentified hit-man.

Nicholas Prychodko made the allegations in a lawsuit filed in a New York civil court this week, obtained by The Daily Beast. In the suit, he claims his daughter, Lara Prychodko was strangled in 2018 by her husband, David Schlachet, in a “brutal act” that was carefully planned.

The couple was going through an acrimonious divorce at the time, the lawsuit claims, and Schlachet faced losing millions of dollars. A month before Prychodko’s death, the lawsuit says, Schlachet, a wealthy construction boss, met with a hitman and offered to pay him to kill his wife.

Read more at The Daily Beast.