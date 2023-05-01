Sadiq Khan faces the possibility of receiving a parking fine due to his Range Rovers being parked on double yellow lines while waiting.

Exclusive photos show the mayor getting out of a 4×4 in Islington

It comes as he faces furious backlash over his plans to expand the Ulez

The mayor of London faces a parking fine after his drivers parked on double yellow lines.

Exclusive photos show Sadiq Khan stepping out of a Range Rover parked on Upper Street in Islington, north London, yesterday morning.

There was also a second Range Rover parked on the road. Both vehicles were parked for about an hour to an hour and a half.

Accompanied by Operations Mayor Ali Picton and security, he took a morning walk and headed for a local restaurant.

It did not appear that any drivers were waiting in the 4×4 and the engines were off, a witness said.

Sadiq Khan was spotted getting into the waiting Range Rover parked on double yellow lines

Accompanied by mayoral director of operations Ali Picton (pictured left), Khan then went for a morning walk

Zoomed-in images show the double yellow lines where the mayor of London’s driver parked

The mayor of London is currently facing a never-ending battle against a furious backlash, including a legal challenge, against his controversial plans to expand Ulez to the whole of Greater London – despite warnings the scheme will hit the poorest and self-employed. worst.

It adds at least £250 to the monthly commute costs for employees who must drive, such as healthcare workers or van drivers.

At least 200,000 older, more polluting vehicles will have to pay £12.50 a day due to the planned expansion on August 29.

He is also battling the fallout from a report last month that found the Metropolitan Police to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic, with Mr Khan accepting ‘full responsibility’ for the findings as the chief of police.

And Mr Khan has also faced anger over his handling of economic policies, with political rivals saying his cost-of-living fund has been poorly targeted and that Ulez’s expansion will exacerbate the crisis.

In addition, Mr Khan, who is also chairman of Transport for London, has supported the expansion of controversial Low Traffic Neighborhoods (LTNs) in the capital and wants more to be created.

A YouGov poll this week showed that half of Londoners think Sadiq Khan is doing ‘badly’ as mayor of the capital.

It did not appear that any drivers were waiting in the 4×4 and the engines were off, a witness said

Khan was pictured wearing items of clothing he had taken from one of the Range Rovers

Khan pictured today during the Eid in the Square festival in London’s Trafalgar Square

The survey found that confidence in the left-wing Labor politician has plummeted, with respondents worried about his crime, housing and transport record.

The poll also found Mr Khan to be most unpopular with those over 65, with 81 per cent thinking he is doing ‘poorly’ – including around two-thirds (64 per cent) who think he is doing ‘very badly’.

While he is rated most favorably by 18 to 24 year olds, with 40 percent saying he’s doing ‘good’, almost the same percentage (37 percent) think he’s doing ‘bad’ as well.

The mayor’s office has been approached for comment by MailOnline.