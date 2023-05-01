Ex NYC Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa Sued Over Huge Child Support Bill

REUTERS

Former New York mayoral candidate and radio host Curtis Sliwa owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid child support, according to a new lawsuit filed Saturday.

The suit, filed by Sliwa’s third wife Mary Paterson in New York Supreme Court and obtained by The Daily Beast, alleges that when the couple divorced in 2012, after 12 years of marriage, Sliwa agreed to pay $144,000 a year in child support to his ex-wife and son. But, Paterson says, between 2015 and 2023, Sliwa refused to pay the promised amount.

Now, she is suing Sliwa for more than $530,000 in unpaid child support.

