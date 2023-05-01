Pregnant Charlotte Dawson stuns in a strapless white swimsuit during family holiday in Mallorca

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

And Charlotte Dawson looked stunning as she posed on the beach in Mallorca on Saturday for a slew of sweet Instagram snaps.

The TV personality, 30, looked every inch the glowing mother-to-be as she slipped into a glamorous strapless white swimsuit.

The former Ex On The Beach star embraced the holiday look with a straw hat and square shades.

She wore her balayage locks in a blow-dry style as she rocked her growing baby bump.

“Is there anything better than chewing on lays while on vacation?” beach time with my baby boyo making memories.

What do you all prefer beach or pool? Swimming pool is my favourite. I hate sand to get every chuffin but beach is a must,” she wrote excitedly.

The Love Squad star shared a glimpse of her sun-soaked family getaway in Spain – as she beamed with her fiancé Matthew, 31, and little Noah, two.

In one of the photos, Charlotte posed with Noah sitting on a beach lounger – because they both had enough to smile about.

Another photo captured the whole family happily together on the shore, and Charlotte shared more moments of Noah playing on the beach.

Charlotte looked sensational as she posed in an embroidered white beach dress, paired with Dior slippers and a beige Chloé tote bag.

The family seemed to be having the time of their lives as they enjoyed some time off in Mallorca – for the third time in the past five years.

Charlotte has officially confirmed that she is expecting a boy, despite hoping for a little girl.

The TV personality revealed her pregnancy joys in a sweet Instagram video alongside Matthew and son Noah.

Charlotte revealed the happy news last month, admitting to feeling “very blessed” after suffering a miscarriage at 10 weeks in April 2022.

The trio popped a balloon with the words Prince or Princess on it and the video changed from black and white to color, blue confetti filling the air.

Charlotte wore satin blue pajamas with a feather trim and Noah wore pajamas that said he was going to be a big brother.

She later took to her Instagram Stories and denied “slipping” after fans accused her of accidentally revealing gender in a post days earlier.

She captioned the clip, “I’m so excited to finally share with you what kind of baba we have, obvs we already know..but here’s a little gender reveal for you all. Noah will be the best big brother’.

Then in the full-length video, Charlotte said, “Guys, you all finally know I’m having another boy. Oh my God. I mean I’m going to have a little fear on my hands again.

“I guess I’m just destined to be a boy mommy, aren’t I?” A soccer mom.

“Of course I really wanted a girl. I wanted a bit of a mini-me, a little diva walking around, but I think she’d be an absolute nightmare to be honest.

“But of course I’m so happy and so blessed to be able to have another baby and I really wanted Noah to have a best friend.

“And I wanted to like them both the same. I’m very happy of course, and just so excited to finally tell you everything.’

Charlotte admitted she had been “adamant” that she was expecting a girl because of her early pregnancy symptoms.

She said, “We were at the 12 week ultrasound…I was adamant I was going to have a girl. When I was doing pantomime, I was so sick. I felt so sick.

“I felt so different from Noah, but obviously I’m pregnant with a toddler, so it’s totally different.”

Charlotte continued, “The first trimester you are so exhausted and tired that I forgot how bad it really is.

“Obviously I was working the way I was, I was obviously doing two shows a day, I was working to get Noah in order and then went on to do two shows.

“Noah doesn’t sleep well so I’m not getting my sleep…so I was devastated and I just stopped eating and everything made me sick and I wasn’t like that with Noah.”

“This time it was just really funny and I was obsessed with sweets and citrusy things. All my friends who’ve had girls said that’s exactly what I wanted with my girl, so I was adamant that I was going to have a girl.”