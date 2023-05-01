Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost are seen on rare outing together at grocery store in NYC

<!–

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost took a quiet trip to the supermarket in New York on Saturday.

The actress, 38, who spread rumors that she and fellow Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t get along during a chat on the Goop podcast, was nearly unrecognizable as she tried to remain incognito.

The Black Widow star stepped out in black leggings, with a matching black top.

She covered her hair with a black hat and the hood of her puffy cardigan.

The two-time Oscar nominee looked comfortable walking in a pair of white sneakers with pink socks.

The Avengers star appeared makeup-free and wore dark sunglasses to further protect her identity.

Colin, 40, took a similar approach.

The Saturday Night Live star looked casual in black sweatpants and sneakers.

He donned a raspberry-colored Cleveland Orchestra hoodie and covered up more with a red-billed Regis hat.

The Coming 2 America actor sported a salt and pepper beard and wore dark sunglasses.

The couple married in October 2020 and are the parents of 20-month-old Cosmo. Scarlett has a daughter, Rose, eight, from her marriage to journalist Romain Dauriac, 39.

Scarlett is teaming up with her Avengers: Affinity War co-star Chris Hemsworth for a new project.

The action stars have joined the voice cast for the upcoming animated Transformers One.

Scarlett will star as Elita and Chris as young Optimus Prime in the prequel explaining the rivalry between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Paramount announced this Thursday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Brian Tyree Henry plays Megatron, Keegan-Michael Key plays Bumblebee, along with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

Scarlett’s next film, Asteroid City, directed and co-written by Wes Anderson, premieres next month at Cannes and will hit theaters in June.

The story takes place in the 1950s around a Junior Stargazer convention.

Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright and Hope Davis also star in the quirky comedy.