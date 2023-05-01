Myleene Klass is the epitome of chic in floral bodycon midi dress as she steps out of Smooth radio

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Myleene Klass provided the perfect spring look when she stepped out of Smooth radio on Saturday.

The media personality, 45, looked sensational in a floral bodycon midi dress – showing off her enviable figure.

Myleene was the epitome of chic as she wore the look with a pair of chunky beige heels, embracing the sunny weather.

The bombshell adorned the ensemble with a set of gold jewelry, including a slew of necklaces and a necklace, paired with eye-catching large hoop earrings.

The former singer wore her chocolate locks loose and straight to frame her beautiful features — and hid behind some white square shades.

Looking glowing as she stepped out of the radio studios, Myleene had plenty to smile about – as she appeared to be going makeup-free.

It comes right after Myleene delighted fans with a sizzling performance on Friday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: South Africa.

The TV presenter and Carol Vorderman both stripped down to skimpy bikinis in the heat of South Africa.

Myleene, meanwhile, stunned in both a black and white bikini during the dramatic episode, which featured the first two jungle departures.

The two campmates have already turned up the heat in their swimwear, with Carol sporting an orange number while Myleene slipped into a white bikini, similar to her infamous two-piece from her last jungle stint.

In Friday’s packed episode, Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith became the first stars to leave camp.

Shaun, Phil Tufnell, and Andy Whyment left the Savannah Scrub and headed to Main Camp, where they discovered they would be participating in the series’ first survival trial.

Each chose a different celebrity to do it with them, and the losing pair would leave camp for good – with Shaun choosing former nemesis Gillian.

The challenge saw the pairs handcuffed together and having to extract spanners and wrenches from three boxes – filled with creepy critters – in an attempt to free them.

While Phil got off to a flying start with Georgia Toffolo, they were followed closely by Andy and Jordan Banjo.

However, Gillian refused to put her hand in her first box because she was afraid of the snakes inside, making the two the first to leave the camp.

Gillian says she wondered if her former nemesis Shaun had a “brain transplant” after the pair “hit it off.”

The duo previously feuded during the 2010 series, but reunited during the final all star season.

The TV personality, 63, made the confession after she and Shaun, 60, became the first stars to leave camp during Friday’s episode.

She said: ‘I heard a rumor that he was going in and I was shocked. I thought I don’t know how this is going to go because in 2010 we were kind of a nemesis, as you probably know.”

“When I saw him when I arrived I thought, oh no, it’s him! I said, “Hi Shaun,” and I felt something shift even at that moment. He was actually very hospitable to me.’

She continued, “We had to do a Chest Challenge together and got on really well. He sang my praises. I was like ‘who is this guy?’.

“He was like she was brainy, she’s so intelligent, she’s this, she’s that — every compliment you can imagine flies out of his mouth.”

“It was crazy. Who knows what was going on. I thought, has he had a brain transplant, what’s going on?’.

‘But yes, we clicked. We’re round. And it shows you that you can come full circle with a relationship and that it doesn’t have to dwell in the past. It’s a life lesson for everyone.”